Monday, July 4, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has accused Deputy President William Ruto of assassinating late Kiambaa Member of Parliament, Paul Koinange, to stop him from tabling his plan to assassinate President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018.

Koinange, who was the chairman of the National Assembly Security Committee, died in March last year over Covid-19-related complications.

But in a social media post, Mutahi said Koinange didn’t succumb to Covid-19 as claimed but he was assassinated by DP Ruto to stop him from tabling a dossier revealing how the second in command was planning to send his boss to the maker.

Mutahi further asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the death of Paul Koinange.

“Dear Kikuyus and KIAMBAA peoples. Who KILLED Paul Koinange. COVID? ZERO. My hypothesis: He was KILLED because he was to EXPOSE a plot to Assassinate Uhuru Kenyatta by Ruto. DCI needs to INVESTIGATE,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page on Sunday.

