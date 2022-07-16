Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 16, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has said Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, will not participate in the presidential and running mate debates.

In a social media post on Friday night, Kuria who is also the Chama Cha Kazi Party leader said due to media bias Ruto and Gachagua will not waste their time in the debate.

Kuria said during the Nairobi governor’s debate, Zubeida Koome, who was among the panelists, showed a lot of bias toward Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate Johnson Sakaja.

“The Zubeida Koome “Is your name Sakaja?” Quip is a clear indicator of the media bias that Kenya Kwanza has been complaining of.

﻿The Kenya Kwanza Alliance will NOT participate in both the Running Mate debate and the Presidential Debate and that is FINAL,” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

