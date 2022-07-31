Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 31, 2022 – The wife of late former Eldoret North Member of Parliament, Reuben Chesire, has urged Kenyans not to vote for Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto because he is a man who is driven by anger and loves violence.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Alice Chesire narrated how Ruto gave her husband a heavy slap at State House, Nairobi in the year 2002.

“On that day he came back home and I could see he was in a lot of pain emotionally. One of his eyes was red and painfully narrated to us what had happened to him,” Mrs. Chesire recalled.

The matriarch of the Chesire family also clarified that they have no malice towards DP Ruto in speaking up now and especially with barely 9 days to the elections.

“I am speaking now because there have been a lot of stories going around about this incident that happened to my late husband, Reuben Chesire since the viral audio of the deputy president saying he almost slapped the president,” she said.

She stated that after the alleged incident, Chesire did not follow through on the police report because he hoped the matter would be resolved internally but the DP never reached out to make peace.

“He had wanted Ruto to come to him with three elders so that he could talk and the elders would guide the young man in the right way. He waited for so long for William Ruto to come and seek forgiveness, and up to the time he died in 2008, Ruto never came to say sorry,” Alice stated.

