Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – Former Kiambu County Governor William Kabogo has told Kenyans not to expect anything different if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga or Deputy President William Ruto win the August 9th election.

During an interview with one of the local TV stations on Wednesday, Kabogo said nothing will change as he warned Kenyans that the current situation will worsen after the August 9th presidential election.

The former Governor said things will start to change in the next two years but not after the August election.

“Kenyans are pregnant with expectations that Unga prices will change on the 10th of August, poverty will end on the 10th of August and it will be a season of party and meat and not beans.

“But I am telling Kenyans to prepare for very hard times. The next two years will be very difficult,” Kabogo said

“This is politics. The monkeys are the same and so is the forest but Kenyans expect miracles.

“These are the same leaders we have been with and yet Kenyans expect that on the 9th of August things will change,” Kabogo added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST