Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 29, 2022 – Flamboyant city lawyer Donald Kipkorir is without a doubt one of the most ardent supporters of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Kipkorir has been using his Twitter account, which has over 1.1 Million followers, to drum up support for Raila Odinga.

He is hopeful that Raila will be elected the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya in the upcoming general election.

Don, as he is popularly known, has imported expensive champagnes to celebrate when ‘Baba’ is elected president.

Taking to his official Twitter account, he shared photos of 4 different brands of expensive champagnes he will toast to with friends to celebrate on August 10th.

He hopes Raila will garner 57.7% of the total votes.

Sharing the photos on Twitter, he wrote, “On August 10, when Raila Odinga has been declared President-Elect with 57.7% of the total vote, I will host my friends in toasting with the following: 1) Palmes D’or 2006 Champagne 2) Dom Perignon 1998 3)Moët & Chandon Imperial Champagne 4) Plaisir de Merle 2013The Best in the World,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.