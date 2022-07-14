Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Doja Cat has lost over 200k followers on Instagram after calling “Stranger Things” star, Noah Schnapp “socially unaware and wack” for posting their DMs in a since-deleted TikTok.

The rapper made headlines after she received a strong backlash from Noah Schnapp’s fans.

The online spat between the two began after the actor shared screenshots of a private conversation where Doja expressed her romantic interest in his co-star Joseph Quinn who plays the role of Eddie Munson in the horror drama show.

Days after the video went viral on TikTok, the 26-year-old went live on Instagram calling Schnapp’s video “borderline snake s–t, that’s like weasel s–t.”

Before ending her rant, the “Say So” singer changed her tone a bit, noting that Noah is young and that he has to make mistakes in order to learn from them.

“Like, you’re supposed to do that so that you know you’re not supposed to do that in the future. I did my share of f–k ups so that I don’t f–k up again,” Doja said.

While Doja felt she had been disrespected, some fans thought the songstress was out of line for coming at the young actor.

Many of the singer’s loyal fans defended her reaction, saying his age was no excuse for his actions. Schnapp has not yet responded publicly but did delete the video from his profile.

Social media analytics company Social Blade has since measured a hefty drop in Doja Cat’s Instagram account, falling from 24.34 million to 24.14 million in less than a week. Meanwhile, Schnapp’s following has increased from 24.25 million to 25.17 million in the same period of time.