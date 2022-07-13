Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta hit the ground running as he campaigned for Azimio candidate Raila Odinga in Eastlands as he inspected development projects.

Speaking in Embakasi yesterday, Uhuru cautioned Kenyans against being cheated into electing selfish and power-hungry politicians like his Deputy, William Ruto.

Instead, he advised them to choose leaders who are committed to advancing the public good like Raila and his running mate, Martha Karua.

“Do not be lured by sweet-talking politicians who seek leadership for self-gain but have no commitment to the public good. Sometimes I am shocked by what some leaders say in public forums.”

“When they see good roads they stand and say, ‘you can see what our government has done’, but when things are not good they point at others saying the Government has failed.”

“Now I wonder how many governments do we have?” Uhuru stated.

The President rallied locals to vote for former Prime Minister Rail Odinga in the August polls.

“We have had peace because of shaking hands with Raila Odinga. I am happy with the way they are working with Martha Karua. These are the leaders who will be able to continue with the work in the right way.”

“I took over from Mzee Kibaki and I have done my part. I have not been able to sort out all the problems but let us work and ensure those who come will continue with this work,” he said.

