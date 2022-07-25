Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 25, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, has broken his silence after he was caught red-handed attending Raila Odinga’s Azimio rally covertly in Bungoma.

According to him, he attended Raila’s rally covertly to ensure that his constituents were respected.

He claimed that because of his presence, a significant part of the crowd walked out after Raila made some remarks that he described as demeaning to the residents.

“Raila Odinga, I walked away with your entire crowd. They were unhappy, you abused them and Wamalwa abused me, their leader,” he wrote.

Barasa was spotted in the company of three men atop an incomplete building and was immediately recognised by Defence Cabinet Secretary (CS) Eugene Wamalwa who was addressing the crowd.

Wamalwa informed the lawmaker that he would lose his seat because of supporting Ruto.

The CS went ahead to play audio of UDA flagbearer William Ruto explaining the source of his wealth, inviting Barasa to listen in.

“Tell Didmus that since Musalia Mudavadi joined their camp, they are headed right to the opposition. I know he is here, I wanted you to know that you are going home,” the CS stated.

On noting that his cover had been blown, Barasa took cover behind a water tank as the Defence CS went on to play the audio.

However, a section of the crowd began tripping out of the grounds and headed towards the direction the man in a red hat and a walking stick had been spotted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.