Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Star Newspaper has been forced to set the record straight over a story claiming Deputy President William Ruto is HIV positive.

On Thursday, the Star Newspaper claimed that Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has disclosed that President Uhuru Kenyatta has been paying for Ruto’s HIV treatment in Turkey.

“Wamalwa: Uhuru paid Ruto’s HIV treatment,” the daily reported.

However, in a clarification, the Star Newspaper said the tweet was fake and urged Kenyans to treat it with the contempt it deserves.

“If it is not on our official pages, it is FAKE! Get the real copy by visiting our website,” the Star distanced itself from the sensational allegations.

With 25 days remaining until the August 9th General Election, these are the moments when fake news becomes rampant in the country.

Kenyans should expect fake news every day until the election is concluded.

