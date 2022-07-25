Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 25, 2022 – The driver of the ill-fated Modern Coast bus that killed 34 passengers after plunging into River Nithi had complained about the vehicle’s poor brakes to the company.

According to the deceased driver’s wife Beatrice Wakothie, he had informed her several times that the bus was in poor condition.

“He had really decried the poor condition of the bus. He always came home and told me ‘Mama Mercy that vehicle is in a bad state,” she said.

Beatrice revealed that her husband was always in and out of garages due to the vehicle’s poor brakes and when he raised the issue with the management, nothing was done.

He was also working under poor conditions and the company had not paid him for months.

“The work environment was harsh. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to stop working and since then, the company has been owing them accumulating arrears,” she said.

“Now he has died just like that; no job, no money and he has left me with two kids,” she emotionally added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.