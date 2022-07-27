Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 27, 2022 – A power outage in some parts of Rift Valley and Western Kenya on Tuesday evening during the Presidential debate has raised eyebrows.

What made the move suspicious is that power went off immediately after Deputy President William Ruto started debating at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

Many Kenyans protested the blackout accusing the power firm of trying to sabotage the presidential debate by making sure that Rift Valley and Western Kenya residents don’t see Ruto explaining his manifesto.

The power went off at 8.05 PM and was restored at 9.07 PM

Kenya Power in a statement said the blackout was brought about by a power transmission line that tripped along Kisumu-Muhoroni high voltage line.

However, many Kenyans streamed the debate on their phones and at one time there were over 200,000 Kenyans who were streaming live on YouTube.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.