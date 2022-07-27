Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, July 27, 2022 – A power outage in some parts of Rift Valley and Western Kenya on Tuesday evening during the Presidential debate has raised eyebrows.
What made the move suspicious is that power went off immediately after Deputy President William Ruto started debating at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.
Many Kenyans protested the blackout accusing the power firm of trying to sabotage the presidential debate by making sure that Rift Valley and Western Kenya residents don’t see Ruto explaining his manifesto.
The power went off at 8.05 PM and was restored at 9.07 PM
Kenya Power in a statement said the blackout was brought about by a power transmission line that tripped along Kisumu-Muhoroni high voltage line.
However, many Kenyans streamed the debate on their phones and at one time there were over 200,000 Kenyans who were streaming live on YouTube.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
That’s the doing of the imbeciles legions of demons the two vampires fraudsters handshake criminals.
When a country is run by baboons that’s the order of the day.
Those who missed the whole debate can still get it on youtube despite the satanic acts of the baboons during the debate.
The dp is so blessed and full of humility that is lucking ever since he supported the imbecile from wherever fossil moi picked it very emaciated and skinny and bony as those street dogs.
All the imbecile with it’s cohort of classmate and CBA employees in it’s abyss regime if hatching crime to frame the dp so that he doesn’t ascend to president on 9th August 2022. These legions of demons characters in the abyss regime have done all those crimes to soil the dp. But as surely as YAHWEH GOD see it, HE has always been with him all through. YAHWEH GOD, is light and darkness can stand on it’s way, as you all saw at the debate – the legions of demons didn’t show up for the debate. Wherever the legion of demons go, stage accident happen in offering sacrifices to it’s vampire demons as the latest case at River Nithi as the fellow Njeki made the baboon their elder after the sacrifices of the 35 passengers.
The azimio la wachawi and mashetani should not be votes for come 9th August 2022 and it’s members affiliated to the two handshake criminals in the mission of free our Republic of Kenya from these legions of demons.
May all voters come in numbers to vote of the DP on 9th August 2022 – Freedom is coming through YAHWEH GOD and there will be joy in HEAVEN as it will be in Kenya.