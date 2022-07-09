Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 09 July 2022 – This Ugandan man surprised his wife with a bouquet of flowers to trash reports that men from the Banyankole Community are not romantic.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, he sarcastically asked,” That Banyankole men don’t buy flowers, did I die?”.

The post backfired after some of his followers noted that his wife did not look happy after being surprised with the flowers.

She probably would have preferred something else.

See the post and reactions.

