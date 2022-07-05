Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – Tanzanian music star, Diamond Platnumz has hinted on being married to his record label signee, Zuchu.

There were rumours that Diamond started dating Zuchu back in December 2021.

Some blogs also reported that they married on February 14, 2022, but they did not confirm or deny if the wedding ever happened.

Diamond’s cousin, Romy Jones, who is also his official deejay had also seemingly confirmed that the Bongo singer indeed married Zuchu in a Muslim wedding that was held in Dar es Salaam.

He wrote;

“Yanayojiri Madale mchana huu Mashaallah mdogo angu nasibu ukatulie sasa. mzae na katoto kazuuuri mkaite Romeo (What’s currently happening in Madale. My younger brother Nasibu you can now settle down. Get a baby and name him after me).”

Diamond Platnumz seems to have now confirmed that he is married in an exchange on social media.

Diamond referred to himself as Zuchu’s husband while commenting on an Instagram post by his record label WCB Wasafi.

“That’s Zuuh’s (Zuchu) husband,” Diamond wrote while commenting on a video posted by Wasafi in which he dropped a thrilling performance.