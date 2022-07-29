Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 July 2022 – Ugandan government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo, threatened to beat up and shoot Kampala City Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, during a live television show on NBS TV.

The drama started after Lukwago and Opondo exchanged harsh words during a heated political debate.

A visibly annoyed Opondo told Lukwago to shut up, a move that the mayor rejected.

“I can push you out of here Lukwago,” the rogue government spokesperson bragged and charged toward the mayor.

“I know you have the powers. I know you already shot someone. Just shoot me,” Lukwago bravely responded to Opondo’s threats.

The moderator tried to intervene in vain, forcing the live debate to be taken off the air.

Lukwago has called out Opondo for showing impunity on live TV.

“Short of words to explain what happened to me at the NBS TV Frontline show,” he said.

“Horrible, despicable! Fellow Ugandans, it’s horrible,” he added.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.