Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of Specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under group-based practice model. We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega and Bungoma.

We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.

Job Title: Deputy Administrator

Job Location: Siaya / Webuye

Overall Responsibility: The successful candidate will assist the Hospital administrator in running the daily operations of the facility.

Key Responsibilities:

Manage the HR function of the Hospital; contracting, performance, discipline, culture, welfare, separations;

Take lead in spearheading the implementation of the strategic plan.

Manage risks by taking charge of the risk register ensuring that all the risks are mitigated as required.

Ensure the meeting schedule is in place and adhered to.

Champion both internal and external training.

Will be the custodian of the asset register ensuring monthly updates.

Coordinate the customer satisfaction initiatives in the facility.

Coordinate functions of all the Outpatient floor.

Supervise the front office and housekeeping personnel.

Prepare and manage budgets for the front office and housekeeping departments.

Attend to all clients’ concerns promptly as they arise.

Ensure compliance with the hospital standards.

Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration/BCOM-HR option

Previous experience in a hospital setup will be desirable.

Must possess high integrity standards.

Should possess excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Proficiency in computer applications.

How to Apply

All qualified and interested candidates should send their CV’s and cover letters to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the position being applied for on the email Subject.

NOTE:

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

Applications to reach us before close of business 4th August 2022.