Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of Specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under group-based practice model. We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega and Bungoma.

We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.

Job Title: Deputy Administrator

Job Location: Siaya / Webuye

Overall Responsibility: The successful candidate will assist the Hospital administrator in running the daily operations of the facility.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Manage the HR function of the Hospital; contracting, performance, discipline, culture, welfare, separations;
  • Take lead in spearheading the implementation of the strategic plan.
  • Manage risks by taking charge of the risk register ensuring that all the risks are mitigated as required.
  • Ensure the meeting schedule is in place and adhered to.
  • Champion both internal and external training.
  • Will be the custodian of the asset register ensuring monthly updates.
  • Coordinate the customer satisfaction initiatives in the facility.
  • Coordinate functions of all the Outpatient floor.
  • Supervise the front office and housekeeping personnel.
  • Prepare and manage budgets for the front office and housekeeping departments.
  • Attend to all clients’ concerns promptly as they arise.
  • Ensure compliance with the hospital standards.
  • Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Job Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration/BCOM-HR option
  • Previous experience in a hospital setup will be desirable.
  • Must possess high integrity standards.
  • Should possess excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Proficiency in computer applications.

How to Apply

All qualified and interested candidates should send their CV’s and cover letters to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the position being applied for on the email Subject.

NOTE:

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

Applications to reach us before close of business 4th August 2022.

