Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of Specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under group-based practice model. We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega and Bungoma.
We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.
Job Title: Deputy Administrator
Job Location: Siaya / Webuye
Overall Responsibility: The successful candidate will assist the Hospital administrator in running the daily operations of the facility.
Key Responsibilities:
- Manage the HR function of the Hospital; contracting, performance, discipline, culture, welfare, separations;
- Take lead in spearheading the implementation of the strategic plan.
- Manage risks by taking charge of the risk register ensuring that all the risks are mitigated as required.
- Ensure the meeting schedule is in place and adhered to.
- Champion both internal and external training.
- Will be the custodian of the asset register ensuring monthly updates.
- Coordinate the customer satisfaction initiatives in the facility.
- Coordinate functions of all the Outpatient floor.
- Supervise the front office and housekeeping personnel.
- Prepare and manage budgets for the front office and housekeeping departments.
- Attend to all clients’ concerns promptly as they arise.
- Ensure compliance with the hospital standards.
- Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.
Job Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration/BCOM-HR option
- Previous experience in a hospital setup will be desirable.
- Must possess high integrity standards.
- Should possess excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Proficiency in computer applications.
How to Apply
All qualified and interested candidates should send their CV’s and cover letters to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the position being applied for on the email Subject.
NOTE:
We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.
Applications to reach us before close of business 4th August 2022.
