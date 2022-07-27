Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 27 July 2022 – Media personality, Denrele, has shared a video capturing the challenges he faces to have his bath.
In the video shared online, Denrele’s long hair is seen hanging on a glass shower door while he had his bath.
When asked by his friends if that’s how he usually takes his bath, the media personality responded by saying
“I don’t have a choice, fashion is pain”.
Watch the video below….
