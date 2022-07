Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 July 2022 – Family and friends of a young lady, Benefit Ogiri, are concerned about her safety after she left a disturbing post on Facebook.

In the post shared on Tuesday morning, July 26, 2022, she wrote: “Dear death, I AM READY.”

A family member, Rejoice Ogiri, said her phone numbers have been unreachable since she left the note.

