Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – A middle-aged Kenyan man risks being arrested after a video of him physically assaulting his girlfriend went viral.

The man was seen in the video unleashing kicks and blows on his helpless girlfriend, who tried to defend herself in vain.

It is not clear what led to the fight between the two.

The video has been widely shared on social media and Netizens are urging DCI to swing into action and arrest the man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.