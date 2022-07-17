Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 17, 2022 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into the delays that saw sensational sprinter, Ferdinand Omanyala, stranded in the country for hours.

DCI boss, George Kinoti, stated that his office was investigating circumstances that led to the delay in the acquisition of a Visa by Omanyala and the subsequent delay in jetting out of the country for the World Championships taking place in Oregon, US.

Kinoti confirmed that he had been contacted to probe allegations that non-officials were added to the list of travellers, leaving behind key personalities including athletes, coaches, and technical officials.

The DCI boss scolded officials accused of stifling the performance of Omanyala, who is the fastest man in Africa.

“It definitely shocks me. This is a disgrace not only to the nation but to the entire globe, and we will not allow it,” Kinoti stated.

Officials from the State Department of Sports vehemently refuted claims that joyriders were listed for the trip, with each set to receive Ksh2 million in allowances.

Joe Okudo, the Principal Secretary of State Department of Sports, stated that only six Ministry representatives were slated to travel, primarily for a meeting with Nike, the primary kit sponsor of Kenya, based in Oregon State.

Omanyala failed to travel with the Kenyan team to the US on Tuesday night.

Details later emerged that the US Embassy in Nairobi had not given exact details on the Visa delays.

He received the Visa later after the government’s intervention. He particularly acknowledged President Uhuru Kenyatta, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, and the US Embassy in Nairobi, for working together to ensure that the visa hurdles were resolved on time.

On Saturday morning, Omanyala qualified for the 100m semi-finals in the World Championships after clocking 10:10 seconds in heat seven.

He came third in a heat won by Japanese Abdul Hakim (9:98) and Edward Osei Nketia of New Zealand (10:08).

However, he failed to advance to the finals after clocking 10:13 in his semi-final heat.

His poor performance has been attributed to fatigue and jetlag due to his late arrival.

