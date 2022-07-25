Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 25, 2022 – Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti on Saturday said the three Venezuelan nationals arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with crucial election materials belonging to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) were travelling on expired passports.

Kinoti, in a long statement, claimed Joel Gustavo Rodriguez and Camargo Castellanos Jose Gregorio had travelled using expired passports from their mother country of Venezuela.

“Jose Gregorio Camargo Castellanos’s passport expired on February 11, 2020. Joel Gustavo Rodriguez Garcia passport expired on November 13, 2019,” he said.

What Kinoti failed to understand is that Venezuelan nationals are allowed to travel with expired passports due to the difficulty in obtaining new passports in Venezuela.

The United States, Canada, Spain and several Latin American countries accept the use of expired Venezuelan passports for up to five years.

Venezuelan passport holders who wish to visit Europe are currently only required to present a valid passport with a minimum remaining validity of 3 months beyond the intended departure date.

In the United Kingdom, the government accepts Venezuelan passports issued or expired before or during May 21, 2019.

Venezuela, which has a lot of oil reserves, is a failed country under the leadership of Dictator Hugo Chavez, who is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s close friend.

