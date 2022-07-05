Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has exposed how cartels associated with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta have been looting the Nairobi County Government.

Since the impeachment of former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko and the unconstitutional installation of Major Mohamed Badi as the head of Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) in 2021, City Hall has become a den of corruption where cartels are looting without mercy.

On Tuesday, Miguna tabled a document showing how a rogue judge allowed city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir to be paid Sh 1.3 billion by Nairobi County Government in legal fees for unexplained work.

The lawyer, who is christened ‘slay queen lawyer’ is a close ally of Raila Odinga.

The lawyer often brags on social media about how he buys milk from London and if this expose by Miguna is anything to go by, then Kipkorir is among the rogue lawyers who should be sent to jail for looting public coffers in the name of legal fees.

Here is the document showing Kipkorir demanding Sh 1.3 billion from Nairobi County Government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.