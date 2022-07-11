Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 11, 2022 – Veteran journalist, David Makali has predicted the man who will win the forthcoming presidential election which is turning out to be a neck and neck race between Azimio–One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance counterpart, William Ruto.

In a social media post on Sunday, Makali who is also a seasoned political analyst said after listening to the ground, Raila Odinga and his team have a lot of work to do to win the August 9th election.

Makali said Kenyans should forget opinion polls because the reality on the ground is that Raila Odinga and his Azimio team are struggling with less than 30 days remaining until Election Day.

“Forget those improvised presidential election projections and polls published last week kwa magazeti. The reality kwa ground is quite different. Azimio has its work cut out,” Makali said in a Twitter post.

