Friday, July 29, 2022 – Veteran journalist David Makali has predicted the political coalition will have many seats in the Senate and The National Assembly after the August 9th General election.

The election is turning out to be a duel between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement and Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

According to Makali, Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance will have many seats in the Senate and National Assembly due to the huge popularity of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Makali also said Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance will elect speakers of both houses because it will have a majority of lawmakers.

“KK will most likely have a majority in both houses so taking the speakers is attainable,” Makali wrote on his Twitter page.

Makali’s sentiments come 10 days before Kenyans go to the poll, which is turning out to be a two-horse contest between Raila and Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.