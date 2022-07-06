Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Victoria Beckham, 48, has revealed that she and her husband David Beckham, 47, have banned their 10-year-old daughter Harper from social media.

The former Spice Girl, 48, said that she placed the ban because she wants to protect her daughter from “body shamers” at her young age.

Speaking to Vogue Australia the star said: “Seeing how cruel people can be [online] yes, it really does [concern me].”

She told the publication:

“Harper isn’t on social media, so we don’t have to worry about [body-shaming] just yet.”

Victoria, who also is mother to sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, went on to say that she helps her daughter surround herself with good friends in a bid to boost her confidence.

She said: “She’s at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it’s about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends.”

She added: “But it is quite terrifying, I can’t lie.”