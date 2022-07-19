Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Eucharia Anunobi has clarified after a video of her appearing to support premarital sex went viral.

The actress, in the viral video, asked why anyone would be told not to have sex with someone they are engaged to.

Apparently, she was being sarcastic while mimicking young people who ask same question.

In a post shared to Instagram, the evangelist/actress asked such young people how many people they intend to have sex with just because they have such mindset of testing their intended to check for sexual compatibility before marriage.

She wrote:

“Dating/courting period is a time for interview to know each other better… It is not a time for sexual intercourse. “

Read her full post below.