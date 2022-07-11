Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Data Management Intern

Job Description

Database Management (SALL,HANA) Knowledge

ERP Knowledge.

Data and overall IT Security Savvy.

Data Protection Ethics

Prior experience of DBMS especially from a support/implementation perspective.

Bsc in IT, or Computer related filed.

How to Apply

If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com with “Data Management Intern” in the subject line by 15th July.