Data Management Intern
Job Description
- Database Management (SALL,HANA) Knowledge
- ERP Knowledge.
- Data and overall IT Security Savvy.
- Data Protection Ethics
- Prior experience of DBMS especially from a support/implementation perspective.
- Bsc in IT, or Computer related filed.
How to Apply
If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com with “Data Management Intern” in the subject line by 15th July.
