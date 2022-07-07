Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Title: Data Enumerator Volunteer
Sector: Monitoring & Evaluation
Employment Category: Volunteer
Employment Type: Full-Time
Open to Expatriates: No
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Job Description
The Data Enumerators Volunteer will directly report to the M&E Assistant and indirectly report to Senior Data and M&E officer and will work closely with project staff to ensure that relevant data is collected, analyzed, and used to inform management, design, and implementation decisions.
Job Responsibilities:
- Meet with potential clients at the Livelihood Resource Centre, assess their needs, and prepare a drop-in database with clients’ information, program interests, identification details, and contact information.
- With support from other RE:BUILD project staff members, register clients using tablets, to program application database.
- Assist M&E team in conducting outcome surveys – baseline, follow up (midline and endline) and client satisfaction survey for Re:Build different on-going activities.
- Support in registration and placement process of Re:Build clients into various program services.
- Support in timely CommCare updates of client’s details such as placement and payments.
- Support in updating service tracking progress of Re:Build clients.
- Support in qualitative data collection – QLE (Focus group Discussions and Key Informants Interviews).
- Enumerators will use mobile data collection tool (CommCare) to gather and accurately record responses on already existing tools.
- Assist the M&E in conduction thorough client verification across various existing databases before service placement.
- Support in ensuring that questionnaires/data collection forms have been thoroughly checked and completed.
- Recognize and give account of problems in obtaining data and provide useful feedback from data collection activities.
- Participate actively in the enforcement of quality assurance, quality control, and quality improvement measures for all program intervention.
- Undertake any other duties as directed by the supervisor.
Qualifications
- Degree or Diploma in Information Systems, Business Information Technology, Social Sciences, Statistics or related discipline.
- At least 6months to 1 years of relevant work experience in monitoring and evaluation, data management, data analysis, or similar livelihoods programming.
- Experience managing data collection and analysis, with experience with or concrete knowledge of open source tools such as ODK collect, KoBo Toolbox, or CommCare platforms.
- Experience in mobile data collection, entry & data cleaning with a large database would be an added advantage.
- Humanitarian organization experience preferred, or experience interacting with refugees or vulnerable youths.
- Experience conducting FGDs, KIIs will be an added advantage.
- Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to develop relations with local counterparts, donors, and other stakeholders.
- Strong communication skills, both oral and written.
- Fluency in English required.
NB; Somali speakers are encouraged to apply.
How to Apply
Standards of Professional Conduct: The IRC and IRC workers must adhere to the values and principles outlined in the IRC Way – Code of Conduct. These are Integrity, Service, and Accountability. In accordance with these values, the IRC operates and enforces policies on Beneficiary Protection from Exploitation and Abuse, Child Safeguarding, Harassment-Free Workplace, Fiscal Integrity, Anti-Retaliation, Combating Trafficking in Persons and several others.
