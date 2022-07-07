Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Data Enumerator Volunteer

Sector: Monitoring & Evaluation

Employment Category: Volunteer

Employment Type: Full-Time

Open to Expatriates: No

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Job Description

The Data Enumerators Volunteer will directly report to the M&E Assistant and indirectly report to Senior Data and M&E officer and will work closely with project staff to ensure that relevant data is collected, analyzed, and used to inform management, design, and implementation decisions.

Job Responsibilities:

Meet with potential clients at the Livelihood Resource Centre, assess their needs, and prepare a drop-in database with clients’ information, program interests, identification details, and contact information.

With support from other RE:BUILD project staff members, register clients using tablets, to program application database.

Assist M&E team in conducting outcome surveys – baseline, follow up (midline and endline) and client satisfaction survey for Re:Build different on-going activities.

Support in registration and placement process of Re:Build clients into various program services.

Support in timely CommCare updates of client’s details such as placement and payments.

Support in updating service tracking progress of Re:Build clients.

Support in qualitative data collection – QLE (Focus group Discussions and Key Informants Interviews).

Enumerators will use mobile data collection tool (CommCare) to gather and accurately record responses on already existing tools.

Assist the M&E in conduction thorough client verification across various existing databases before service placement.

Support in ensuring that questionnaires/data collection forms have been thoroughly checked and completed.

Recognize and give account of problems in obtaining data and provide useful feedback from data collection activities.

Participate actively in the enforcement of quality assurance, quality control, and quality improvement measures for all program intervention.

Undertake any other duties as directed by the supervisor.

Qualifications

Degree or Diploma in Information Systems, Business Information Technology, Social Sciences, Statistics or related discipline.

At least 6months to 1 years of relevant work experience in monitoring and evaluation, data management, data analysis, or similar livelihoods programming.

Experience managing data collection and analysis, with experience with or concrete knowledge of open source tools such as ODK collect, KoBo Toolbox, or CommCare platforms.

Experience in mobile data collection, entry & data cleaning with a large database would be an added advantage.

Humanitarian organization experience preferred, or experience interacting with refugees or vulnerable youths.

Experience conducting FGDs, KIIs will be an added advantage.

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to develop relations with local counterparts, donors, and other stakeholders.

Strong communication skills, both oral and written.

Fluency in English required.

NB; Somali speakers are encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

