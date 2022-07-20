Unit Summary: The Reception centres received asylum seekers into Kakuma refugee camp and Kalobeyei settlements in Turkana County. LWF works with Department of Refugee Services (DRS) and UNHCR to ensure these asylum seekers receive dignified reception, are registered in time and integrated in the refugee community with the Kakuma or Kalobeyei settlement. LWF and UNHCR conduct initial registration for assistance to these new arrivals while at the reception centres. DRS conducts final registration of individuals and households to facilitate their entry into the community Organizational Background The Lutheran World Federation (LWF) World Service is the humanitarian and development arm of the Federation. The Kenya-Somalia Country Program of the LWF World Service provides assistance and protection to refugees and host communities in Kakuma and Dadaab refugee camps in Kenya and to returnees, IDPs and vulnerable local community members in Kismayu, Somalia.

Overall Purpose/Broad Function:

Conduct initial registration of asylum seekers at the two Kakuma reception centre and Kalobeyei Reception centre To support distribution of core relief items and relocation of registered individuals and households to the community within the Kakuma camp and Kalobeyei settlements Work with UNHCR, DRS and PMER to record accurate numbers of PoCs supported at the RC for planning and future reference

Specific duties and responsibilities:

Prepare and maintain the master file of New Arrival population figures and demographic profiled by point of entry, country of origin, age, gender and diversity and issue armbands Extract and verify registered new arrivals in preparation for registration at the DRS offices Prepare statistical analysis of daily and weekly situation reports and share with partners Contribute towards development of weekly SITREPs and monthly reports Lead focused group discussions, compile analyses social assessment reports, and share weekly reports or as requested Monitor and evaluate RC data performance and provide insight for new initiatives that include use new data management systems like Survey CTO, pRogress and any other system developed to support functions at the reception centres Support the use of information developed to facilitate distribution of core relief items and relocation of asylum seekers to the community

Supervisory Responsibilities: