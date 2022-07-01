Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Study Data Clerk TIMCI Study Project AD/6/61/22 – 1 Post.

The Position

The Data Clerk will be expected to work closely with the Project Coordinator, Study Leads, Senior Office Administrator, Data Manager and field staff located in various study counties.

Job description

· Data entry which includes transferring data from paper formats into computer files or database systems; verifying them against source documents at different stages during the process.

Maintain a clean log frame of data queries and how they have been resolved.

· Conduct weekly data quality checks with guidance from the data manager and maintain data cleanliness.

· Keep record of all the prepared study materials that facilitate data collection.

· Support the Project Coordinator, Data Manager, Senior Office Administrator, the Technical Leads of the project with clerical work.

· Prepare folders for researchers and ensure they contain the required study materials.

· File project documents in accordance with laid down filing procedures.

· Assists with administrative tasks and regularly checks inventory and supplies in the office.

· Manage, prioritize and organize incoming and outgoing correspondence (phone, mail, email)

· Attend and assist in documenting internal and external meetings and workshops

· Make copies and scan project documents as required.

· Any other duties that may be assigned by the Principal Investigator.

Job specifications

Applicants must have:

· A minimum of Grade C- in KCSE or its equivalent.

· A diploma in an administrative or data related field or similar qualification from a recognized university or college.

· Certification in all of the following computer packages: Microsoft Access, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Powerpoint, Microsoft Word

· At least one (1) year experience in data entry and administration in a research project in a university setting.

· An applicant who has worked on online data entry platform, will have an added advantage.

Terms of appointment

This a position whose tenure is one (1) year contract renewable based on performance and by mutual consent. The salary is negotiable depending on the level of education and work experience.

How to Apply

1. Applicants should email their application letters, certified copies of certificates and curriculum vitae (CV) giving details of their qualifications, experience and three (3) referees, as well as indicating their telephone and e-mail contacts.

2. Applications and related documents should be forwarded through applicants’ Heads of Departments, where applicable, and be addressed to the Director, Human Resource, University of Nairobi.

3. Applicants should state their current designations, salaries and other benefits attached to those designations.

4. The application letter must bear the reference code indicated in the advertisement.

5. Late applications will not be considered.

6. Applications should be emailed to recruit-sdctsp@uonbi.ac.ke as one file in PDF.

CLOSING DATE: THURSDAY JULY 7, 2022

THE UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

ONLY SHORTLISTED APPLICANTS WILL BE CONTACTED.