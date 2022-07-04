Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Customer Service Agent 

Job Purpose: 
To deploy airline equipment in compliance to industry standards and customer airline Service Level Agreements

Responsibilities

  • Perform serviceability checks on ULDs.
  • Record all ULDs and accessories into and out of the Yard.
  • Assign duties to equipment operators.
  • Send SCM and UCM
  • Compile a list for all ulds supplied to each shipper/fl ight and hand it over to the team leader. 
  • Compile a list of units to be taken to the workshop for repair and reconcile upon return
  • Ensure empty containers and pallet stacks are positioned at the aircraft side for uplift.
  • Position baggage containers.
  • Retrieve ULDs from baggage area and Ramp.
  • Ensure the work environment is clean.
  • Compile and send the performance report to the Team Leader/ Duty Controller .
  • Report Hazards

Qualifications

  • Minimum of a Diploma in Logistics / Relevant Airline certifi cation
  • Airside safety training
  • Knowledge of ULD Handling
  • Computer literate
  • Knowledge of ramp equipment usage
  • Dangerous goods CAT 8 regulations 
  • Aircraft Handling and Loading
  • Safety Management System (SMS) Awareness
  • Airside driver training
  • At least 3 years ULD Handling Experience

Competencies:

  • Customer focused 
  • Team leadership
  • Self-motivated
  • Good negotiation skills
  • Strong analytical skills
  • Good communication, leadership and organization skills
  • Profi cient in computer skills.

How to Apply

If you fit the profile, then apply today! Please submit your application letter and a detailed Curriculum Vitae quoting the position in the subject of your email to recruitment@kenya-airways.com . Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply