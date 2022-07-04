Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Customer Service Agent

Job Purpose:

To deploy airline equipment in compliance to industry standards and customer airline Service Level Agreements

Responsibilities

Perform serviceability checks on ULDs.

Record all ULDs and accessories into and out of the Yard.

Assign duties to equipment operators.

Send SCM and UCM

Compile a list for all ulds supplied to each shipper/fl ight and hand it over to the team leader.

Compile a list of units to be taken to the workshop for repair and reconcile upon return

Ensure empty containers and pallet stacks are positioned at the aircraft side for uplift.

Position baggage containers.

Retrieve ULDs from baggage area and Ramp.

Ensure the work environment is clean.

Compile and send the performance report to the Team Leader/ Duty Controller .

Report Hazards

Qualifications

Minimum of a Diploma in Logistics / Relevant Airline certifi cation

Airside safety training

Knowledge of ULD Handling

Computer literate

Knowledge of ramp equipment usage

Dangerous goods CAT 8 regulations

Aircraft Handling and Loading

Safety Management System (SMS) Awareness

Airside driver training

At least 3 years ULD Handling Experience

Competencies:

Customer focused

Team leadership

Self-motivated

Good negotiation skills

Strong analytical skills

Good communication, leadership and organization skills

Profi cient in computer skills.

How to Apply

If you fit the profile, then apply today! Please submit your application letter and a detailed Curriculum Vitae quoting the position in the subject of your email to recruitment@kenya-airways.com . Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.