Customer Service Agent
Job Purpose:
To deploy airline equipment in compliance to industry standards and customer airline Service Level Agreements
Responsibilities
- Perform serviceability checks on ULDs.
- Record all ULDs and accessories into and out of the Yard.
- Assign duties to equipment operators.
- Send SCM and UCM
- Compile a list for all ulds supplied to each shipper/fl ight and hand it over to the team leader.
- Compile a list of units to be taken to the workshop for repair and reconcile upon return
- Ensure empty containers and pallet stacks are positioned at the aircraft side for uplift.
- Position baggage containers.
- Retrieve ULDs from baggage area and Ramp.
- Ensure the work environment is clean.
- Compile and send the performance report to the Team Leader/ Duty Controller .
- Report Hazards
Qualifications
- Minimum of a Diploma in Logistics / Relevant Airline certifi cation
- Airside safety training
- Knowledge of ULD Handling
- Computer literate
- Knowledge of ramp equipment usage
- Dangerous goods CAT 8 regulations
- Aircraft Handling and Loading
- Safety Management System (SMS) Awareness
- Airside driver training
- At least 3 years ULD Handling Experience
Competencies:
- Customer focused
- Team leadership
- Self-motivated
- Good negotiation skills
- Strong analytical skills
- Good communication, leadership and organization skills
- Profi cient in computer skills.
How to Apply
If you fit the profile, then apply today! Please submit your application letter and a detailed Curriculum Vitae quoting the position in the subject of your email to recruitment@kenya-airways.com . Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
