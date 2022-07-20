Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Customer Care Representative
Location: Uganda
Reporting to: Customer Service Manager
Our client, eLipa, who is a reliable payment processing services provider that supports instant payment processing using mobile money, mobile banking, debit, and credit cards, eLipa wallet and Pesalink is looking for a Customer Care Representative to join their team.
To provide assistance, resolve customer complaints, and attract potential customers by answering product and service questions and suggesting information about other products and services.
Responsibilities
- Maintaining a positive, empathetic, and professional attitude toward customers always.
- Responding promptly to customer inquiries.
- Provide accurate, valid and complete information by using the right methods/tools.
- Acknowledging and resolving customer complaints.
- Knowing our products inside and out so that you can answer questions.
- Handle customer complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits; follow up to ensure resolution.
- Communicating and coordinating with colleagues as necessary.
- Providing feedback on the efficiency of the customer service process.
- Ensure customer satisfaction and provide professional customer support.
- Build sustainable relationships and trust with customer accounts through open and interactive communication.
- Follow communication procedures, guidelines and policies, and take the extra mile to engage customers.
Qualifications
- Proven customer support experience or experience as a Client Service Representative not less than 3 years.
- Track record of over-achieving quota
- Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening
- Familiarity with CRM systems and practices
- Customer orientation and ability to adapt/respond to different types of characters
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively
- MS Excel, PowerPoint, Word Microsoft Office Skills
- High school diploma
SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
- Detail-oriented
- Ethical, Honest and Transparent
- Disciplined
- Awareness of the commercial trends and developments within the industry
- A demonstrable problem solver
- Able to work well with other team members across cultures.
How to Apply
To apply, visit ats.flexi-personnel.com and submit your application by 28th July 2022.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>