Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Customer Care Representative

Location: Uganda

Reporting to: Customer Service Manager

Our client, eLipa, who is a reliable payment processing services provider that supports instant payment processing using mobile money, mobile banking, debit, and credit cards, eLipa wallet and Pesalink is looking for a Customer Care Representative to join their team.

To provide assistance, resolve customer complaints, and attract potential customers by answering product and service questions and suggesting information about other products and services.

Responsibilities

Maintaining a positive, empathetic, and professional attitude toward customers always.

Responding promptly to customer inquiries.

Provide accurate, valid and complete information by using the right methods/tools.

Acknowledging and resolving customer complaints.

Knowing our products inside and out so that you can answer questions.

Handle customer complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits; follow up to ensure resolution.

Communicating and coordinating with colleagues as necessary.

Providing feedback on the efficiency of the customer service process.

Ensure customer satisfaction and provide professional customer support.

Build sustainable relationships and trust with customer accounts through open and interactive communication.

Follow communication procedures, guidelines and policies, and take the extra mile to engage customers.

Qualifications

Proven customer support experience or experience as a Client Service Representative not less than 3 years.

Track record of over-achieving quota

Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening

Familiarity with CRM systems and practices

Customer orientation and ability to adapt/respond to different types of characters

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively

MS Excel, PowerPoint, Word Microsoft Office Skills

High school diploma

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Detail-oriented

Ethical, Honest and Transparent

Disciplined

Awareness of the commercial trends and developments within the industry

A demonstrable problem solver

Able to work well with other team members across cultures.

How to Apply

To apply, visit ats.flexi-personnel.com and submit your application by 28th July 2022.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.