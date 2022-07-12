Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Service Experience Analysts

Job Purpose

  • Reporting to Service Experience & Solutions Team Lead, the role will be directly responsible for end-to-end Complaints/issue resolution and monitoring and ensuring that all complaints are captured in the centralized complaints management system and that they are thoroughly investigated ensuring a fair outcome for customers. Follow up with resolvers and ensure complaints are resolved within the shortest time possible while keeping customers updated on the progress. 
  • The role will also identify thematic issues and working with various stakeholders to formulate actions to resolve the matters at the root cause. 

Key responsibilities

  • Handling and investigating end to end Customer complaints and Queries received via various channels i.e. branch walk-ins, contact center, social media, website, emails, digital channels etc.
  • Ensuring all complaints are logged in centralized system.
  • Investigate complaints thoroughly within a timely fashion; communicating respectfully and empathetically with complainants and keeping them updated on the resolution progress
  • Monitor and escalate recurring/thematic issues, recommend resolution and process improvements to improve overall client experience.
  • Adhere to complaints management procedures and policy
  • Train frontline and support teams on the complaints management procedures to ensure adherence of the same
  • Conduct Voice of the Customer Surveys on the Complaints resolution process.
  • Monitoring issues raised on Service Desk.

Key Performance Measures

  • As described in your Personal Score Card

 Knowledge, experience and qualifications 

  • University degree from a recognized institution
  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience in managing customer complaints within the financial services industry 
  • Excellent relationship development skills applied within a customer service role
  • Excellent written and verbal communication
  • Strong interpersonal and negotiation skills
  • Build rapport and establish relationships with internal and external stakeholders using a collaborative manner to achieve desired results
  • Strong customers/stakeholders engagement and management skills
  • Proven ability to multi-task and prioritise tasks – in particular the ability to support and prioritise tasks from more than one team member
  • High level attention to details and commitment to quality
  • A demonstrated understanding of how efficient process and correct behaviour enable excellent customer service.
  • Ability to interpret data and conduct root/cause analysis to reduce wastage/improve performance
  • Ability to manage high volumes and lead a team to work effectively under pressure and/or through a significant change event

Leadership category responsibility framework (Core Competencies) 

Emerging Leaders in Britam need to:

  • Plan, direct and apply efficiencies and resources in order to optimise output and profitability against time, cost and team targets;
  • Effectively communicate strategic and operational departmental goals and objectives to peers and others in order to ensure proper implementation;
  • Ensure that department priorities are adhered to and effectively communicated;
  • Ensure competent and effective people resources through appropriate coaching, development and people supervision as appropriate;
  • Embody a high performance, proactive culture;
  • Effectively ensure the adherence to key performance areas, deadlines and goals in order to optimise operational effectiveness;
  • Effectively communicate resource needs, possible opportunities and achievements to management in order to aid them in their decision-making;
  • Effectively set and monitor priorities and objectives for more junior staff;
  • Understand and communicate objectives in relation to the larger organisational impact;
  • Effectively disseminate knowledge within the correct context, towards subordinates as well as management;
  • Appropriately model the company values while setting the pace and energy for delivering;
  • Effectively manage and communicate change within the department in order to increase staff and process effectiveness;
  • Provide access to accurate and consistent information and services across all channels; 
  • Ensure a seamless experience for clients;
  • Improve service delivery for clients;
  • Engage in continuous brand building to become the trusted partners to clients.

How to Apply

Unposting Date: 15-07-2022

