Service Experience Analysts
Job Purpose
- Reporting to Service Experience & Solutions Team Lead, the role will be directly responsible for end-to-end Complaints/issue resolution and monitoring and ensuring that all complaints are captured in the centralized complaints management system and that they are thoroughly investigated ensuring a fair outcome for customers. Follow up with resolvers and ensure complaints are resolved within the shortest time possible while keeping customers updated on the progress.
- The role will also identify thematic issues and working with various stakeholders to formulate actions to resolve the matters at the root cause.
Key responsibilities
- Handling and investigating end to end Customer complaints and Queries received via various channels i.e. branch walk-ins, contact center, social media, website, emails, digital channels etc.
- Ensuring all complaints are logged in centralized system.
- Investigate complaints thoroughly within a timely fashion; communicating respectfully and empathetically with complainants and keeping them updated on the resolution progress
- Monitor and escalate recurring/thematic issues, recommend resolution and process improvements to improve overall client experience.
- Adhere to complaints management procedures and policy
- Train frontline and support teams on the complaints management procedures to ensure adherence of the same
- Conduct Voice of the Customer Surveys on the Complaints resolution process.
- Monitoring issues raised on Service Desk.
Key Performance Measures
- As described in your Personal Score Card
Knowledge, experience and qualifications
- University degree from a recognized institution
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in managing customer complaints within the financial services industry
- Excellent relationship development skills applied within a customer service role
- Excellent written and verbal communication
- Strong interpersonal and negotiation skills
- Build rapport and establish relationships with internal and external stakeholders using a collaborative manner to achieve desired results
- Strong customers/stakeholders engagement and management skills
- Proven ability to multi-task and prioritise tasks – in particular the ability to support and prioritise tasks from more than one team member
- High level attention to details and commitment to quality
- A demonstrated understanding of how efficient process and correct behaviour enable excellent customer service.
- Ability to interpret data and conduct root/cause analysis to reduce wastage/improve performance
- Ability to manage high volumes and lead a team to work effectively under pressure and/or through a significant change event
Leadership category responsibility framework (Core Competencies)
Emerging Leaders in Britam need to:
- Plan, direct and apply efficiencies and resources in order to optimise output and profitability against time, cost and team targets;
- Effectively communicate strategic and operational departmental goals and objectives to peers and others in order to ensure proper implementation;
- Ensure that department priorities are adhered to and effectively communicated;
- Ensure competent and effective people resources through appropriate coaching, development and people supervision as appropriate;
- Embody a high performance, proactive culture;
- Effectively ensure the adherence to key performance areas, deadlines and goals in order to optimise operational effectiveness;
- Effectively communicate resource needs, possible opportunities and achievements to management in order to aid them in their decision-making;
- Effectively set and monitor priorities and objectives for more junior staff;
- Understand and communicate objectives in relation to the larger organisational impact;
- Effectively disseminate knowledge within the correct context, towards subordinates as well as management;
- Appropriately model the company values while setting the pace and energy for delivering;
- Effectively manage and communicate change within the department in order to increase staff and process effectiveness;
- Provide access to accurate and consistent information and services across all channels;
- Ensure a seamless experience for clients;
- Improve service delivery for clients;
- Engage in continuous brand building to become the trusted partners to clients.
How to Apply
Unposting Date: 15-07-2022
