Service Experience Analysts

Job Purpose

Reporting to Service Experience & Solutions Team Lead, the role will be directly responsible for end-to-end Complaints/issue resolution and monitoring and ensuring that all complaints are captured in the centralized complaints management system and that they are thoroughly investigated ensuring a fair outcome for customers. Follow up with resolvers and ensure complaints are resolved within the shortest time possible while keeping customers updated on the progress.

The role will also identify thematic issues and working with various stakeholders to formulate actions to resolve the matters at the root cause.

Key responsibilities

Handling and investigating end to end Customer complaints and Queries received via various channels i.e. branch walk-ins, contact center, social media, website, emails, digital channels etc.

Ensuring all complaints are logged in centralized system.

Investigate complaints thoroughly within a timely fashion; communicating respectfully and empathetically with complainants and keeping them updated on the resolution progress

Monitor and escalate recurring/thematic issues, recommend resolution and process improvements to improve overall client experience.

Adhere to complaints management procedures and policy

Train frontline and support teams on the complaints management procedures to ensure adherence of the same

Conduct Voice of the Customer Surveys on the Complaints resolution process.

Monitoring issues raised on Service Desk.

Key Performance Measures

As described in your Personal Score Card

Knowledge, experience and qualifications

University degree from a recognized institution

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in managing customer complaints within the financial services industry

Excellent relationship development skills applied within a customer service role

Excellent written and verbal communication

Strong interpersonal and negotiation skills

Build rapport and establish relationships with internal and external stakeholders using a collaborative manner to achieve desired results

Strong customers/stakeholders engagement and management skills

Proven ability to multi-task and prioritise tasks – in particular the ability to support and prioritise tasks from more than one team member

High level attention to details and commitment to quality

A demonstrated understanding of how efficient process and correct behaviour enable excellent customer service.

Ability to interpret data and conduct root/cause analysis to reduce wastage/improve performance

Ability to manage high volumes and lead a team to work effectively under pressure and/or through a significant change event

Leadership category responsibility framework (Core Competencies)

Emerging Leaders in Britam need to:

Plan, direct and apply efficiencies and resources in order to optimise output and profitability against time, cost and team targets;

Effectively communicate strategic and operational departmental goals and objectives to peers and others in order to ensure proper implementation;

Ensure that department priorities are adhered to and effectively communicated;

Ensure competent and effective people resources through appropriate coaching, development and people supervision as appropriate;

Embody a high performance, proactive culture;

Effectively ensure the adherence to key performance areas, deadlines and goals in order to optimise operational effectiveness;

Effectively communicate resource needs, possible opportunities and achievements to management in order to aid them in their decision-making;

Effectively set and monitor priorities and objectives for more junior staff;

Understand and communicate objectives in relation to the larger organisational impact;

Effectively disseminate knowledge within the correct context, towards subordinates as well as management;

Appropriately model the company values while setting the pace and energy for delivering;

Effectively manage and communicate change within the department in order to increase staff and process effectiveness;

Provide access to accurate and consistent information and services across all channels;

Ensure a seamless experience for clients;

Improve service delivery for clients;

Engage in continuous brand building to become the trusted partners to clients.

How to Apply

Unposting Date: 15-07-2022