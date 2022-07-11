Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Customer Service Intern

Company Description

Low disposable incomes limit a vast majority of Africans from buying or accessing products and services they want. Additionally, consumers are being pushed towards the booming ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ credit driven models in the consumption ecosystem. We are flipping that right on the head.

FlexPay, started in 2017, is globally the first to introduce a merchant-embedded save-to-own “Save Now, Buy Later” for large and small purchases experience as an option that rewards customers when they save. We are closing the affordability gap in the vastly underserved market, risk-free by building a movement of responsible consumption, and smart financial habits.

Job Brief

The Customer Service Intern’s main role is to act as a liaison, provide information about the product or services offered, answer questions, and resolve any emerging problems that our customer accounts might face with accuracy and efficiency.

Roles and Responsibilities

● Assist in responding to customers’ questions and concerns on all B2B/B2C products and services offered by the company on all approved communication channels.

● Offering after-sales services on the FlexPay product; actively identify customer concerns and resolve a range of customer issues.

● Transfer unresolved issues for escalation to relevant persons and follow up for timely resolution.

● Maintain appropriate customers and product records.

● Prepare required reports and ensure updated customer accounts.

● Coordinate with all sales channels for retention efforts on existing customer bases.

● Ensure confidentiality of customer information.

Any other duties assigned by the line manager.

● Bachelor’s degree or a diploma in business or any other related field

● Proven customer support experience will be an added advantage.

● Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening.

● Customer orientation and ability to adapt or respond to different types of characters.

● Call Center experience will be an added advantage

● Well presented and able to communicate effectively in English in both verbal and written communication.

● Interpersonal skills

● Strong Work Ethics.

● Proficiency in Microsoft Office and GSuite

How to Apply

Please send your Curriculum Vitae and Cover Letter to hr@flexpay.co.ke.

Application Deadline 13th July 2022.