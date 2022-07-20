Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



CUSTOMER CARE ASSISTANT (1 POSITION) EPRA JOB GRADE 8 (PERMANENT & PENSIONABLE) REF: VA/55/6/2022

Duties and Responsibilities

Receiving visitors;

Determining nature and purpose of visit;

Directing or escorting Visitors to appropriate officer/person and notify appropriate person of visitors’ arrival;

Independently answer inquiries and provides information or assistance to callers and visitors, which require thorough knowledge of office policies and procedures;

Observing the flow of visitors for security purposes in restricted areas in liaison with security personnel;

Questioning unfamiliar visitors to determine or obtain authorization to enter area;

Monitor, schedule or observe arrivals and departures of work unit members to remain current on status of each;

Reporting any suspicious or questionable behavior, which may be detrimental to the organization;

Ensuring that the reception ambience is good;

Preparing weekly report on the reception area happenings;

Filing and maintaining records of reception reports;

Provide information about establishment such as location of departments or offices and employees within the organization; and

Report needed repairs within the reception area.

Qualifications

KCSE Certificate C PLAIN;

Diploma in Customer care or equivalent;

and Certificate in Computer packages;

Proficiency in computer applications; and

Meets the requirements of chapter six of the constitution.

How to Apply

Mandatory Requirements for all Positions

Applicants MUST provide the following documents on application:

A Signed application letter; A detailed Curriculum Vitae indicating their current and previous employers, positions held, current and expected salary, level of education and names of at least three professional referees, two of which must be working in the current organization; Copies of academic and professional certificates; Copy of Birth Certificate; and Copy of National Identification Card.

Interested and qualified individuals are required to submit their applications through email Recruitment22@epra.go.ke not later than 5.00 p.m. on 31st July 2022, addressed to the undersigned:

The Director General,

Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA),

P.O Box 42681 – 00100,

Nairobi.

EPRA is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, female candidates, Persons with Disability (PWD) and marginalized are strongly encouraged to apply.

ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to avail original and copy of application letter, Curriculum Vitae; certified copies of the relevant academic and professional certificates; national identity card; birth certificate and valid clearance certificates from KRA; HELB; EACC; Credit Reference Bureau and Kenya Police as per chapter six of the Constitution during the interview.