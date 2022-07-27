Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Customer Care Assistant

REF: KFCB/HR/4/2022

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Grade: KFCB 8

Job Purpose: Responsible for providing assistance to Customer Care office as an interface between internal and external customers

Responsibilities

Compiling daily visitors’ register;

Compiling daily reports;

Providing relevant information to visitors;

Responding to visitors’ queries;

Recording visitors’ personal details;

Receiving, guiding and directing visitors to designated offices and areas; and

Issuing visitors’ passes.

Any other duty as assigned by the supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications

Diploma in Customer Service, Public Relations, Hospitality Management, International Relations and Diplomacy, Communication Management, Event Management, Front Office or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in Computer applications

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the requirements are advised to send their applications through the address provided below, citing the reference number of the position being applied for. Applications should be accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates, and National Identity Card.

All applications should reach the Board on or before Monday,15th August 2022

Please note:

Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement

Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcript during the interviews

Chief Executive Officer

Kenya Film Classification Board

Uchumi House, 15th Floor along Agakhan Walk

P.O. Box 44226-00100

Nairobi