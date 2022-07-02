Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 2, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has told Nyamira County residents that he will appoint Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i in his Cabinet if he wins the August 9th presidential election.

Speaking in Nyamira County on Friday, Raila said Matiang’i has continuously worked hard and delivered on his job despite opposition.

“I am here with my son, Fred Matiang’i, we have come from very far with him. Because of the good job that he does, he is facing opposition from other people we know but he is under my protection.

“After the August polls, we shall continue working together,” Raila stated.

He also drummed up support for his presidential bid, noting that his government will tackle various issues affecting Kenyans.

“We are going to ensure that every county has an industry that will produce value-added products based on raw products available. This will create jobs for our youths,” Raila said in a rally held at Ekerenyo.

The leader of the opposition reaffirmed his promise to improve the lives of single moms if elected president.

He stated that many of these women have endured hardships for years and that his social protection program will meet their requirements.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.