Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 16 July 2022 – The daughter of Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed is among the 32 joyriders who travelled to the United States of America to attend the 2022 World Athletics Championships at the expense of Africa’s fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala, who almost missed the competition.

Amina’s daughter Firyal was slotted for the first batch that travelled out on Friday last week.

Initially, only 80 people were supposed to travel but the list increased to 112, causing delays in the issuance of US travel visas to athletes selected to represent the country at the championships.

Firyal has been shamelessly sharing photos and videos joyriding in the US.

DCI boss George Kinoti has expressed disappointment after Omanyala almost missed the competitions and said that they are investigating the inclusion of joyriders in the list.

“It is really shocking. This is a shame not to the country but to the whole world. We shall not accept,” Kinoti said.

Below are photos and a video that CS Amina’s daughter posted joyriding in the US after travelling using taxpayer’s money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.