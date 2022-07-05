Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to LaLiga rivals Barcelona by his agent Jorge Mendes, according to reports in Spain.

Over the weeekend, Ronaldo dropped a bombshell on Manchester United by insisting he wishes to leave Old Trafford in a desperate bid to continue playing Champions League football.

The 37-year-old was reportedly seen at Portugal’s training centre in Lisbon on Monday July 4, as he missed the start of United’s pre-season, citing family reasons as the reason for his absence.

Premier League rivals Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Portugal international, but AS claim his representative also offered him to Catalan giants Barcelona over dinner with their president Joan Laporta.

Reports claims Barca tried last summer with regards to signing Ronaldo, but the club’s dire financial situation prevented them from making a serious approach.

It was also stated that the news could just be a ploy from Barcelona to put pressure on Bayern Munich in the face of their ongoing refusal to negotiate the sale of Robert Lewandowski.

They add the futures of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, AC Milan’s Rafa Leao and Man City star Bernardo Silva were also discussed by the pair, and while Barcelona admire the latter the Premier League champions will only let him leave for £86million.

Ronaldo returned to United for a second spell after leaving Juventus last summer – with fans hoping the Portuguese star could fire them into a title fight. Sespite scoring 24 goals in 38 games, United suffered one of their worst Premier League campaigns, limping over the line to finish sixth and scrape a Europa League place on the final day of the season.

Ronaldo is due to hold talks with new manager Erik ten Hag on his return to the club.