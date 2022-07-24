Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 24, 2022 – Superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly willing to take a pay cut to join Atletico Madrid from Manchester United.

It has been reported that Jorge Mendes wants to engineer a move to Atletico Madrid for the Portugal international.

The agent of the Manchester United superstar has been working to see if Atletico can absorb the cost of signing the 37-year-old amid suggestions an initial loan deal could be brokered.

Ronaldo posted a picture of himself in the gym in Lisbon yesterday while United were playing in Perth for their pre season.

According to Mail Online, Ronaldo has shown a willingness to take a pay cut from his basic £360,000-a-week salary, but Atletico would need to sell players first.

Antoine Griezmann and Juventus target Alvaro Morata are two players that could be off-loaded.

Ronaldo, who spent nine seasons at Real Madrid, has asked to leave United to continue playing in the Champions League and has yet to return to training, citing family reasons which the club accepted.

United’s stance on the situation has been that Ronaldo is not for sale and is under contract.

New manager Erik ten Hag has claimed he sees the forward in his plans and that he is looking forward to working with him.