Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 July 2022 – Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly willing to take a big pay cut in order to exit Old Trafford this summer.

The Portuguese legend is willing to take a 30% pay cut, according to Ben Jacobs, in order to get a transfer, and it has been revealed that he is willing to join Atletico Madrid, arch-rivals of former club Real Madrid.

Earlier this month, Ronaldo requested a transfer from United if any club comes for him.

In order to fast-track the intended exit, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly been touting his services to Europe’s top clubs.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico are the latest big club to be linked with the 37-year-old, but they have distanced themselves from Ronaldo.

Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich had previously ruled out an approach, and Los Blancos became the latest to turn him down.

Spanish newspaper Marca say there is no possibility of Ronaldo returning to the Bernabeu as he doesn’t feature in their plans, despite a phenomenal 450 goals in 438 matches for the club between 2009 and 2018.