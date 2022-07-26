Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 July 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly travelling back to Manchester today to hold talks with Manchester United on his future at the club.

According to The Athletic, it’s unclear whether the Portuguese legend will stay at the club this summer, but the Old Trafford side are still adamant that he is not for sale and he is very much a part of their plans for next season.

The 37-year-old had requested a move away from the club in the hope of playing Champions League football next season, but several of Europe’s top clubs have since distanced themselves from a potential move.

The former Juventus star has 12 months remaining on the deal he signed last season after his arrival from Juventus, and there is an option for a further year.

Ten Hag said, when questioned in Australia: ‘I am well informed, he also has also an option (of another year).

Yes (he could stay beyond this season), but to be honest, of course, I have signed here for three years, but in football it’s short-term as well. We have to win from the start. So I don’t look that far ahead.

‘I have a strategy, it’s a process, it takes time but in the end, we have to make sure from the outset there is a winning team.’

Ronaldo was given permission from the club to miss Erik ten Hag’s 17-day pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, and with the squad arriving back in Manchester last night, their star player is set for crunch talks with the club.

It is understood that Ronaldo would take a cut on his £500,000-a-week wages, Atletico would need to sell players to fund the move.