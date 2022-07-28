Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 28 July 2022 – Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has informed the club he wishes to be relinquished from his contract to free him to join a Champions League side.

The Portuguese striker returned to Manchester United on Tuesday July 26, with his agent Jorge Mendes to discuss his future with the club after missing all of United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia.

The Mail report the Portugal superstar wants to be freed from the final year of his £360,000-a-week contract.

United’s stance has not changed and they do not want to sell, nor have they received any enquires.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich were interrested in signing Ronaldo but the clubs ruled themselves out of the race.

Atletico Madrid have shown an interest, but there has been several backlash from their fans.

The Ronaldo saga is set to rumble on over the summer, but he is likely to remain professional, the report added.

He underwent medical tests and then trained on Wednesday July 27, before watching his team-mates in a behind-closed-doors friendly match against Wrexham.

The Red Devils play friendlies against Atletico Madrid on Saturday, followed by a game against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. It is thought that he could feature in the latter fixture at Old Trafford.