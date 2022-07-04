Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag will hold talks with wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo when he returns to first team training.

Over the weekend, Ronaldo shocked fans when told Manchester United that he wishes to leave this summer should they receive a suitable offer amid concerns he will be unable to compete for the biggest trophies at the club.

The 37-year-old ‘still has an affinity for the club’ but at this stage of his career wants to be playing in the Champions League and does not see that happening at United.

His agent, Jorge Mendes met different clubs over recent weeks but there is also a limited market for a player on around £480,000 a week. Ten Hag has been talking to all United players as he welcomes them back to training and will be keen to sit down with Ronaldo to understand his frustration ahead of their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia on Friday, according to Mail Online.