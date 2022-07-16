Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 16, 2022 – Superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo has rejected the chance to join an unnamed Saudi Arabian club amid his uncertain future at Manchester United.

Ronaldo has been offered £250million in wages over the next two seasons to move to the Middle East, with the club also tabling a £25m bid to United. However Ronaldo will reject the chance to become the world’s highest-paid player in order to try and secure a move elsewhere, according to Sport Mail.

United manager Erik ten Hag has already made it clear that Ronaldo is in his plans, shutting down questions in his latest press conference when asked about the Portuguese striker.

Ronaldo has missed the Red Devils’ pre-season tour of Australia because of a family issue, but he’s been working individually in order to prepare for the new season.

The 37-year-old reportedly wants to play Champions League football next season. His aim is to compete for major trophies in a top league during the twilight years of his career.

Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are reportedly still interested.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 games last season following his return to Manchester after originally leaving the club for Real Madrid in 2009. United, however, finished sixth in the Premier League, failing to qualify for the Champions League, which is believed to be the reason behind his desire to move.