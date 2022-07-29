Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 July 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told Manchester United that he has an offer on the table from a Premier League rival and wants to leave this summer.

The Sun reported that the Portuguese superstar has urged United chiefs to name their price for him, so he can trigger a move away by the end of the transfer window.

This comes despite a number of Europe’s top clubs, including Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, distancing themselves from signing the 37-year-old and United not receiving any enquiries.

Ronaldo, alongside his agent Jorge Mendes, have held showdown talks with United’s hierarchy this week – after telling the club of his intentions to leave earlier this summer.

It’s said that Mendes informed the club that Ronaldo has a ‘live offer’ and that a transfer fee must be named for his star.

The report does not claim which side are interested in signing Ronaldo. As well as Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, the likes of Chelsea and Napoli have also been linked with Ronaldo this summer.

It was reported by Sportsmail on Wednesday that Ronaldo had asked to be released from his £360,000-per-week contract ahead of its final year.

The Sun added that the Red Devils have ‘balked’ at the suggestion they should let Ronaldo leave on a free by ending his contract, because of what was described as his ‘loyalty’ to the club.

Ronaldo only returned to Carrington on Tuesday after missing all of United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia.

The club had hoped to win over Ronaldo but talks have failed to change his mind about wishing leave although he will carry on in a professional manner.

He underwent medical tests and then trained on Wednesday before watching his team-mates in a behind-closed-doors friendly match against Wrexham.