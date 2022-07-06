Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly missed Manchester United’s pre-season training for a third straight day with the squad set to travel for their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia.

Ronaldo cited family reasons for his absence on Monday and Tuesday, after telling the club on Saturday that he wishes to leave this summer, and Goal reported that he again refused to train on Wednesday.

Erik ten Hag is preparing his squad to head on their pre-season tour on Friday July 8, with the first game set to take place in Bangkok against Liverpool on July 12, but it remains unclear if Ronaldo will board the plane with his team-mates.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli are eyeing a move for the striker, with Blues’ owner Todd Boehly having already met with agent Jorge Mendes to discuss a potential transfer.

Mendes has also been talking to clubs such as Bayern and Serie A giants Napoli over recent weeks to test whether there is a market for his client but no agreement is in place as it stands.

Over the weekend, Ronaldo told the Red Devils that he wishes to leave this summer should they receive a suitable offer amid his concerns that United are not moving forward quickly enough.