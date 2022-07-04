Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 -Cristiano Ronaldo failed to report for Manchester United pre-season training today due to family reasons amid uncertainty over his future at the club.

Ronaldo was due back for his first day of pre-season under Erik ten Hag on Monday but will now delay his return with United accepting the explanation for his absence, according to Sportsmail.

The news comes days after he told the club that he should be allowed to leave the club should they receive a suitable offer amid his concerns that the club is not moving forward quickly enough.

Ronaldo will hold talks with Erik ten Hag upon his return as he looks to resolve his future.

Despite the player’s agent Jorge Mendes meeting different clubs over recent weeks there is also a limited market for a player on around £480,000 a week.

However, reports on Monday claimed that it was United that considered Ronaldo’s future earlier this year.

According to The Athletic, former interim manager Ralf Rangnick wanted to sell Ronaldo during the January transfer window as the forward was hindering what he was trying to implement at the club: a high-pressing side.

Rangnick reportedly asked football director John Murtough and chief executive officer Richard Arnold, via several emails and messages, to consider selling the Portuguese superstar as he felt convinced the No 7 wasn’t a part of the club’s long-term plans.