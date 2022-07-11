Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 11, 2022 – Court document has revealed that American singer R.Kelly is engaged to his long-time girlfriend and alleged victim, Joycelyn Savage.

The R&B singer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking charges and still has more charges pending

In a letter written to the judge ahead of R. Kelly’s sentencing, obtained by AllHipHop, Joycelyn Savage identifies herself as Robert Kelly’s fiancée.

In her plea for leniency, Joycelyn insists she has wrongly been portrayed as a victim by the government and that R. Kelly is the best thing that’s ever happened to her.

Joycelyn wrote: “My relationship with Robert is amazing. Hes the best thing thats ever happened to me. We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him.”

She continued: “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be. The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind. At the end of the day, he has always made sure that Im taken care of and any other women he was with as well.”

Joycelyn’s family spoke out on June 29, the day the R.Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison, but didn’t mention that she is engaged to the singer.

According to CBS 46, attorney Gerald A. Griggs released a statement saying, “Joycelyn Savage’s parents are delighted with the verdict handed down today by Judge Donnelly. They hope it will continue to send a strong message that sexual predators will be punished.” for their illegal behavior.”

He added: “It is their continued hope to reunite and reconnect with their daughter. They hope Joycelyn will now return home. They are pleased that the Court has heard the voices of the survivors.”