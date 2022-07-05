Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – Cheryl, 61, and Quran McCain, 24, who became TikTok sensations by sharing details about their relationship with more than 2.3 million followers on just one account (@Kingqurannewpage), have revealed they are willing to spend up to £120,000 on a surrogate to have a baby together.

The couple with a 37-year gap got married in September 2021 and are now ready to take the next step together by having a baby.

Though this is Quran’s first child, Cheryl on the other hand is a mother-of-seven and grandmother of 17.

Speaking to NeedToKnow, Quran said;

‘Surrogates cost anywhere between £6,000-£120,000; we are lucky we have found the surrogate we have chosen.

‘The baby will arrive late spring 2023.

‘This is not Cheryl’s first rodeo, she is a mother to seven and grandmother to 17. I have no kids yet, besides the one on the way.’

The couple, who are currently living in Rome, Italy, are very excited to welcome the addition to their family.

Quran, who is a social media influencer and OnlyFans star, added:

‘I am extremely excited, this is something I always wanted, to have a family with the love of my life.’

Cheryl, who works as a cashier and OnlyFans model also said;

‘Another baby would be amazing for me and my family on this new journey.

‘I have already planned on shopping for the baby and I’m hoping that we can throw a baby shower.’

The pair also shared a new video on their TikTok announcing their plans, which has garnered more than 285,000 views so far.

In the clip, Quran rubs his wife’s belly as the words ‘when them flashbacks hit’ shown across the screen.