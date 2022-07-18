Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 18 July 2022 – Cosmo Choy is a vocal Facebook commentator and an avid supporter of Deputy President William Ruto.

A few months ago, he landed in trouble after he insulted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother badly.

Kenyans ganged up against him and forced him to apologize to the former First lady.

Away from politics, he is a husband and a father.

Cosmo is a polygamous man and among his wives is a lady called Wambui, who also resides in the US.

Wambui seems to be Cosmo’s favourite wife.

He married her in 2018 and they have a son together.

He shared a video on TikTok pampering her like a high school girl.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.